Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts PZ Cussons (OTCMKTS:PZCUY) Price Target to GBX 220

PZ Cussons (OTCMKTS:PZCUY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 227 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.69) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

