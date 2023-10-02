Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 355 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for 1.4% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.63. 1,809,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 151.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

