Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 13.7% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.49% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $98,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,008. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

