Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,443. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

