Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $15,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,293. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

