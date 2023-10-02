Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

DG traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.99. 2,643,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,774. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $102.47 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

