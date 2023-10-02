Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Bank of America

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Bank of America from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.41.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $2.10 on Monday, reaching $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 821,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,498. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

