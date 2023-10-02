Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DCT opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99.
About Duck Creek Technologies
