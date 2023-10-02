Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatronics

About Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

