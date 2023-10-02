Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Head to Head Comparison

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 242.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 14.12% 12.33% 5.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and WhiteHorse Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $19.77 million 14.48 $15.68 million $0.61 20.20

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and WhiteHorse Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 0 1 3 0 2.75

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.24%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust was formed in 1999 and is domiciled in United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

