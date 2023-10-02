Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.53. 385,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,685. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.66 and its 200 day moving average is $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

