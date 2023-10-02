Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.26

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 34106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.2% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 127,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 657,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.