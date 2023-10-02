Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Editas Medicine from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of EDIT opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.79. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,065.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $46,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,056,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 808,302 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

