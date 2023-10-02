Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $431.48 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.54.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

