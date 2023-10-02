Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,527,828,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,920,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.89. 328,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

