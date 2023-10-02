Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $535.21. 526,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,848. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $533.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

