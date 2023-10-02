Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Raised by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $533.21. 318,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $533.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

