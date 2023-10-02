Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elutia in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Elutia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELUT opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Elutia has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.09.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Elutia will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elutia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Elutia by 65.1% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 324,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 127,982 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Elutia by 175.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elutia by 393.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,457 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elutia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elutia by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 73,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Elutia Company Profile

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site.

