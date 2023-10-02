Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Decreased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 50.7% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after acquiring an additional 173,259 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.27. 855,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,757. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $73.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

