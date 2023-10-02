Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.60.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$45.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$44.86 and a 12-month high of C$56.37. The firm has a market cap of C$95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of C$10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.6606308 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.83%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

