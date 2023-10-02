EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Bought by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream accounts for 1.7% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 465,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 465,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,014. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

ENLC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.02. 1,263,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,880. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.53.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

