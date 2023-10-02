Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 36,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 98,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.18. 1,032,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

