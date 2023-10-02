EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EOG. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,944. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.