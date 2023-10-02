Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 2nd (ADYEY, CELH, CFRSF, CPSI, CRM, DCGO, FLIDY, HZMMF, IDPUF, INSP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 2nd:

Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY). Monness Crespi & Hardt issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRSF)

was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was downgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $630.00 target price on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $176.00 price target on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

