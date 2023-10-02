Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Update

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.7 days.
Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $21.21 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $30.40.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETTYF shares. Handelsbanken upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.00.
Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.
