Etsy (ETSY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/2/2023 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Etsy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

9/19/2023 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

8/3/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $166.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,997. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.04. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.41.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,988,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,165.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,988,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,998 shares of company stock worth $7,198,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Etsy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $9,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 4,127.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

