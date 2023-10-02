Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXAS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark downgraded Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.18.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

EXAS opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,860 shares of company stock worth $2,944,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.