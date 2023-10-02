Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in September

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.6 days.
Exor Stock Performance
Shares of EXXRF stock remained flat at $88.00 during trading hours on Monday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.41. Exor has a 1 year low of $59.19 and a 1 year high of $93.65.
About Exor
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exor
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.