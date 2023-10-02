Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in September

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.6 days.

Exor Stock Performance

Shares of EXXRF stock remained flat at $88.00 during trading hours on Monday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.41. Exor has a 1 year low of $59.19 and a 1 year high of $93.65.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand.

