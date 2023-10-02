Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in September

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Faraday Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Faraday Copper in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Faraday Copper Trading Up 2.1 %

About Faraday Copper

OTCMKTS:CPPKF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.49. 4,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,756. Faraday Copper has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

