Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 187 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.96. 3,191,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,033,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average is $116.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.