Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 500 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.25. 4,489,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.29. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

