Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total transaction of $419,711.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,273.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,273.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,951 shares of company stock worth $9,586,587. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.2 %

NOW traded down $6.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $552.41. 682,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

