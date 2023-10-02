Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after acquiring an additional 53,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quanta Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after purchasing an additional 288,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.53 and a 200-day moving average of $185.35. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

