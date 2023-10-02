Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.36 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of EQT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

EQT Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of EQT traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.94. 3,278,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.91.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. EQT’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

