Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded down $6.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $383.52. 303,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $244.28 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.20 and a 200-day moving average of $366.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

