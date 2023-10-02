Farmers Trust Co. Has $6.31 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $88.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

