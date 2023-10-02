Farmers Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

XBI traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.49. 9,079,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,882,574. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

