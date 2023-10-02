Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,803.12.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $24.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,515.28. The company had a trading volume of 66,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,983. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,509.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2,516.56. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,157.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $40.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

