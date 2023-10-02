Farmers Trust Co. Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% in the first quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 116,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,168 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 957.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.