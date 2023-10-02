Farmers Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,073,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,589,000 after buying an additional 591,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,576. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

