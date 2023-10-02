Farmers Trust Co. Sells 1,201 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Enbridge by 8.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in Enbridge by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 48.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Enbridge Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE ENB traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,823,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

