Farmers Trust Co. Sells 26 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,976,000 after acquiring an additional 551,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after acquiring an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,416,000 after acquiring an additional 414,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

ELV stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $439.55. The company had a trading volume of 658,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.