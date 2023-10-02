Farmers Trust Co. Sells 510 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $2,783,000. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.34. 7,896,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,135,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

