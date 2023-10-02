Farmers Trust Co. Sells 565 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,741,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671,540. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

