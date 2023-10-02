Farmers Trust Co. Sells 633 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,777 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $43.91. 2,375,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

