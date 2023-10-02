Farmers Trust Co. Sells 7,801 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,293. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

