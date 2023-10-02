Farmers Trust Co. Takes $3.05 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 167,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Farmers Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of Vornado Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.83. 1,338,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,682. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

