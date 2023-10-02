FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 64,686.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.24. 726,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.21. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $147.98 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.96.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

