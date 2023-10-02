FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in September

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,500 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.9 days.

FIBRA Prologis Price Performance

OTCMKTS FBBPF remained flat at $3.48 during trading hours on Monday. FIBRA Prologis has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of June 30, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 228 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 44.2 million square feet (4.1 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

