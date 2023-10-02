FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in September

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,500 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.9 days.
FIBRA Prologis Price Performance
OTCMKTS FBBPF remained flat at $3.48 during trading hours on Monday. FIBRA Prologis has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.
About FIBRA Prologis
