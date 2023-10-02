Financial Comparison: Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) & Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) and Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Locafy shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Locafy and Model N, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A Model N 0 2 4 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Model N has a consensus price target of $39.30, indicating a potential upside of 61.00%. Given Model N’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Model N is more favorable than Locafy.

This table compares Locafy and Model N’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $3.06 million 2.41 -$3.69 million N/A N/A Model N $219.16 million 4.25 -$28.64 million ($1.14) -21.26

Locafy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Model N.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy N/A N/A N/A Model N -17.51% -1.58% -0.40%

Volatility and Risk

Locafy has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Locafy beats Model N on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs; and Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims, as well as Payment Management. In addition, the company offers implementation, application, business, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

